County Commission: 10/17/2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in county commission a proclamation was read before the commissioners about domestic violence awareness month. This proclamation was read for Wood county to officially recognize the month.

The commissioners unanimously voted to pass the proclamation.

Sexual Assault response advocate, Teresa Smith, says the commissioners approval shows how much the community support what the FCIC does on a daily basis.

It also gives victims of domestic violence hope.

“It empowers them to be able to get out away from their abuser and to be able to stand on their own two feet,” Smith said.

