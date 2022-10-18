County Commission: 10/17/2022

County Commission domestic violence awareness
County Commission domestic violence awareness(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in county commission a proclamation was read before the commissioners about domestic violence awareness month. This proclamation was read for Wood county to officially recognize the month.

The commissioners unanimously voted to pass the proclamation.

Sexual Assault response advocate, Teresa Smith, says the commissioners approval shows how much the community support what the FCIC does on a daily basis.

It also gives victims of domestic violence hope.

“It empowers them to be able to get out away from their abuser and to be able to stand on their own two feet,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
The original bid on the Pleasants County Power Plant has been pulled, leading to Energy Harbor...
Buyer pulls bid on Pleasant Power Station’s, putting it back on the market
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. to hold volunteer reception center training Oct. 18
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. to hold volunteer reception center training Oct. 18
School officials tell drivers to be mindful to school buses on the road
School officials tell drivers to be mindful to school buses on the road
Putnam Street tunnel mural
Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards
Wood County Schools to hold meeting on levy