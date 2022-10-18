Four-year breast cancer survivor credits support system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I got the news in May of 2018,” says Michelle Clegg. “I have no family history. So, it was quite unexpected and shocking to me and my family. The closest was a great grandmother, which the medical professions don’t consider that as family history. It’s too far down the chain. So, we were quite surprised.”

In 2018, Clegg got a lumpectomy in July, four weeks of radiation in September and immunotherapy in October.

Her treatments start in 2018 and will run through 2028.

She says despite that, she couldn’t have done it without her support system of health officials and family.

That includes her sister and her husband — who she lovingly calls her “chauffeur.”

“It’s not the easiest journey. But it is absolutely possible,” says Clegg. “So, I’m just blessed and thankful every day that I am here and doing as well as I am. And I encourage others to try to do the same.”

Clegg is a supporter for relay for life for 28 years now since her mother’s passing from cancer. And she says that since surviving she wants to be more involved.

Including being a committee member.

Clegg says, “And then this past year, for the 2022 Relay for Life, I decided that it was time for me to get more involved and help others who are not as fortunate and lucky as I am.”

Clegg encourages everyone to get their annual mammograms.

