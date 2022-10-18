Local poll workers prepare for election day

Training is underway for local poll workers.
Training is underway for local poll workers.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As midterm elections get closer, preparation is underway.

Local poll workers are being trained for election day throughout this week.

The trainees are integral to our elections. At training sessions they learn about election laws, how to make sure voters are eligible, how to work the equipment, and more, according to Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes.

He said the training is required by law.

“Poll workers are your first line of - I want to say defense - to make sure that the elections are safe-guarded. They’re the ones that are looking and going ‘Yes Mark is registered, he’s registered with this party, in this precinct, and he’s going to vote in that precinct,’” Rhodes said.

Wood County currently has enough poll workers, according to Rhodes. However, they are always looking for alternates.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate, call the county clerk’s office.

Working the polls is a paid position. Rhodes said poll workers get paid $175 for a day of work.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
Ronald “Ron” Lee Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Ronald “Ron” Lee
Michael Alan Cottrell Obit
Obituary: Cottrell, Michael Alan

Latest News

Four-year breast cancer survivor credits support system
Four-year breast cancer survivor credits support system
Parkersburg Police handles threats on local schools
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead in Tuesday morning plane crash in Marietta
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. holds volunteer reception center training
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. holds volunteer reception center training