Local poll workers prepare for election day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As midterm elections get closer, preparation is underway.

Local poll workers are being trained for election day throughout this week.

The trainees are integral to our elections. At training sessions they learn about election laws, how to make sure voters are eligible, how to work the equipment, and more, according to Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes.

He said the training is required by law.

“Poll workers are your first line of - I want to say defense - to make sure that the elections are safe-guarded. They’re the ones that are looking and going ‘Yes Mark is registered, he’s registered with this party, in this precinct, and he’s going to vote in that precinct,’” Rhodes said.

Wood County currently has enough poll workers, according to Rhodes. However, they are always looking for alternates.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate, call the county clerk’s office.

Working the polls is a paid position. Rhodes said poll workers get paid $175 for a day of work.

