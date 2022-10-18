Marietta College dedicates social justice activists plaque on campus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday, Marietta College dedicated a marker on campus to honor the social justice activists from the 1800s’.

The marker now is temporary but a permanent marker will be placed on the campus in the coming months.

Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Tony Mayle, says that the dedication shows the step the college is willing to take to be on the right side of history.

“If you look at a path that’s taken or a trail that’s taken, you can’t take it if you stand still. My office and Marietta college is continuing to move forward with all forms of social justice to include everyone to be an equitable institution,” Mayle said.

He also believes that this will have an impact on the students on the campus and the students of the future.

“For students I think it’s important to celebrate our African American students on campus but our students in general to celebrate and make an awareness of the core values that the campus had when it comes to social justice activity even at the beginning of its founding,” said Mayle.

Mayle included that he hopes the college can continue to recognize the history of Marietta and the impact it brings to so many residents.

34 students will be taking a road trip to Alabama in order to learn more about African-American history and the impact it brings nationwide.

