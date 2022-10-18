Marietta College dedicates social justice activists plaque on campus

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday, Marietta College dedicated a marker on campus to honor the social justice activists from the 1800s’.

The marker now is temporary but a permanent marker will be placed on the campus in the coming months.

Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Tony Mayle, says that the dedication shows the step the college is willing to take to be on the right side of history.

“If you look at a path that’s taken or a trail that’s taken, you can’t take it if you stand still. My office and Marietta college is continuing to move forward with all forms of social justice to include everyone to be an equitable institution,” Mayle said.

He also believes that this will have an impact on the students on the campus and the students of the future.

“For students I think it’s important to celebrate our African American students on campus but our students in general to celebrate and make an awareness of the core values that the campus had when it comes to social justice activity even at the beginning of its founding,” said Mayle.

Mayle included that he hopes the college can continue to recognize the history of Marietta and the impact it brings to so many residents.

34 students will be taking a road trip to Alabama in order to learn more about African-American history and the impact it brings nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
Ronald “Ron” Lee Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Ronald “Ron” Lee
Michael Alan Cottrell Obit
Obituary: Cottrell, Michael Alan

Latest News

Four-year breast cancer survivor credits support system
Four-year breast cancer survivor credits support system
Training is underway for local poll workers.
Local poll workers prepare for election day
Parkersburg Police handles threats on local schools
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead in Tuesday morning plane crash in Marietta