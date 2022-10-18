Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. holds volunteer reception center training

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held a training to prepare people for when disaster strikes.

Health department officials came together to train up on how to efficiently work with spontaneous volunteers when a disaster hits.

Officials such as public information officer, Amy Phelps says that these exercises can prepare threat preparedness officials and environmental specialists the best in terms of when something comes up.

“In the real world you don’t get a chance really to prepare or to be ready for this when it happens. It just happens. So, we are running scenarios now to try to give us an idea of what it would be like. And how it would be best to serve our community and to get help to everyone that needs it,” says Phelps.

Health officials say that it is important to create scenarios with potential volunteers to know what to do in those situations.

And how to best apply them to a different role as a volunteer.

