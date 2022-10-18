Obituary: DeVolld, Carrel D.

Carrel D. DeVolld age 67, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born March 6, 1955 in Marietta a son of Imogene Carrel DeVolld of Caldwell and the late Donald Lee DeVolld.

He was a graduate of the Caldwell High School before serving and protecting his nation in the United States Army. He was a mechanic for many years, having owned his own shop in Belle Valley, OH at one time. He will be remembered by his family as being able to fix anything mechanically. He most enjoyed logging with his 2 brothers for many years.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother Darrel DeVolld and great-nephew Trae Thomas DeVolld

Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother Imogene, are his wife Amy Wheeler DeVolld of Caldwell; children Shelly (Matt) Wentworth of Sarahsville, OH, Rachel Bradford of Sarahsville, Candice (Wesley) Swingle of Crooksville, OH, Carrel L. (Fiancée Brinna) DeVolld, Corey (Erica) DeVolld, and Chance DeVolld all of Caldwell; grandchildren Blaine, Baylor, Laila, Brenlee, Landon, Byonia, Eli, Gunner, Colton, Case, and Raylynn; siblings Donnie (Lashona) DeVolld of Sarahsville, Marsha (Brad) Patterson of Largo, FL, and Kimberly DeVolld of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law Laurie DeVolld of Mineral City, OH. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Merlin Wentworth officiating. Burial will follow at Halley’s Ridge Cemetery with military graveside honors conducted by the Noble County Veteran Service Organizations. Memorial contributions may be directed in Carrel’s honor to any of the local Veteran Service Organizations. Please join us in remembering Carrel by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

