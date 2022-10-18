Obituary: Glover, Garfield Jr.

Mr. Garfield Glover, Jr. was born on January 31, 1949, in Rembert, SC, to the parentage of Mr. Garfield Glover and Mrs. Ethel Carroll Glover. He was affectionately known to the family as “Billy.” He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Union Baptist Church in Rembert, SC (which remains our family home church) under the leadership of the late Rev. H. A. Alexander. He attended the public schools of Kershaw County in the quaint city of Rembert, S.C.

With the opportunity to expand his horizon, Billy moved to Tampa, FL, to pursue a career in road construction. In 1970, he received an opportunity to work in Parkersburg, WV. He was a dedicated employee in the field of construction for 42 years at Vecellio & Grogran, Battle Ridge, J.F. Allen, and retired from Polino Contracting in 2012.

In June 1992, Billy married the love of his life, Deitra Scott. Billy loved the Lord and his family. He was an avid sports fan, and he loved NASCAR racing, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Serena Williams (tennis star). As the CEO and President of the family, he loved taking road trips to visit those he loved.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around the noonday hour, God spoke quietly to Billy to come on home, and he transitioned into his heavenly home to get his rest.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Yolanda Glover; parents, Mr. Garfield & Ethel Glover; sisters, Annie Bell Fribbley and Susie English; brothers James Glover, Robert Glover, and Levy Glover; mother-in-law, Helena Scott-Shaver; and brother-in-law, Freddie Scott, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Deitra Glover; children, Loretta (Henry) Clayton of Tampa, FL, Sherman (Kara) King of Parkersburg, WV, LaTonya (Ronald) Xavier of Tampa, FL, Le’Kesha (Jason) Taylor of Huntington, WV, and Tyson Glover of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren; Devin Hoehn, Brianna Owen, Brianna King, Zaequan Xavier, Isiah Owen, Trevon Xavier, Zaeriona Xavier, Tyreke Glover, Ezekiel Glover, Emberlee Taylor, and Elias-Jude (EJ) Taylor; great grandson; Kruz Owen; brothers and sisters, Dorothy Glover of Rembert, SC, Hazel Glover, Willie Glover, and Gloria Glover all of Tampa, FL, and Rosemary (Felix) Nieves of Miami, FL; sister-in-law, Jessica Wilson of Parkersburg, WV; brother-in-law, Michael Scott of Cross Lanes, WV; Aunt Mary Lee Carroll Brantley of Tampa, FL; the McLeod, Glover and Carroll Families of SC; the Carroll Families of Baltimore, MD; special friends, Jerry “Goose” Fisher, Dale “Porky” Mullins and Eugene “Neighbor” Burke; and “special” nieces (all of them), as well as a host of nephews, godchildren and cousins.

A Homegoing Celebration will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

