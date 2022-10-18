Obituary: Morton, James P.

James P. Morton Obit
James P. Morton Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
James P. Morton, 88, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born July 16, 1934, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles T. and Gladys Mick Morton. James retired from E.I. DuPont after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Broadway Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching sports on tv.

James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois Jackson Morton; children, Connie L. Gaston, Vicki Morton, and Scott Morton (Frances), all of Parkersburg; brother, Tom “T.C.” Morton (Brenda) of Vienna; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Morton; stepson, Richard Miller and sister, Patricia A. Sellers.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Evergreen South Cemetery, with Pastor Troy Derenberger officiating. Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morton family.

