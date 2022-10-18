Obituary: Siegrist, Ronald C.

Ronald C. Siegrist, 69, of Grantsville, WV, died on October 16, 2022.

Ron was born on September 12, 1953, in Radford, VA. He was the son of Paul and Jewell Cain Siegrist.

Ron is survived by his wife, Vicki Siegrist, his daughter, Juli Jones; his sons, Matt (Jen) Siegrist, Chad (Liz) Siegrist, and Adam (Erin) Siegrist; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary Siegrist and Glen Siegrist, and his sister, Paula Siegrist.

A visitation and celebration of his life will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

The Siegrist family would request that memorial donations be made to Joslin Diabetes Center for Type 1 diabetes research, Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, https://secure3.convio.net/bidmc/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app30037b?idb=744098531&df_id=6802&mfc_pref=T&6802.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=6C1DFB903F9C920D4C1A7567B2396D5D&6802_donation=form1

