Obituary: Strahler, Elizabeth Ann “Liz”

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Strahler, 87, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on May 12, 1935, in Marietta, Ohio, to Clement F. Miller Sr. and Linnie L. Dodd Miller.

Liz graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1953 and later from Washington State Community College. She was a secretary for St. Mary’s Catholic School and WASCO, where she retired from. Liz was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, enjoyed square dancing and reading, loved caring for and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and doing jigsaw puzzles with them.

She is survived by her four children, Rodney Strahler (Becky), Cecilia Moore, Simone McAlarney, and Angela Strahler; four grandchildren, Dusty Moussa, Ginni McAlarney, Ashley Slack (Michael), and Trevor Strahler; eight great-grandchildren, NiKaudia “Nikki” (Tyler Buck), Ammiel, Jaelyn, Amira, Autumn, Owen, Leah and Andrew; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil W. Strahler, whom she married on September 1, 1956; sister, Elva Jean Potter; brother, C. Fred Miller, Jr.; and adopted son-in-law, Gene McCullors.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service held at 3:00 p.m.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Basilica Restoration Fund, c/o Marietta Community Foundation. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Liz’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

