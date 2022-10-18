Obituary: Terrell, Barbara

Barbara Terrell, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

She was born July 5, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Augusta Lee & Kenneth McMurray Sr.

She was a retired L.P.N. and a Pastor. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, racing, and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Larry); grandchildren, Larry III, Jordan Blake, and Dakota Faith; sister, Lennah Caltrider (Darrell); brother, David McMuray.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ross E. Terrell Jr, and her two brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the funeral home.

