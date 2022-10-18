OSHP: Plane crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Marietta.

Not much is known about the flight at this time.

According to a Twitter post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Interstate 77 and Browns Road.

.@OSHP is currently responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Avoid the area on SR 7 between I-77 and Browns Road. More information will be forthcoming. — OSHP_SEOhio (@OSHP_SEOhio) October 18, 2022

The crash happened near Pioneer Family Auto on Pike Street.

Bill Richardson, who is with the Mid-Ohio Valley Airport, says that the plane was a Beech E90 King Air. The plane was heading to the MOV Regional Airport.

Richardson says that the plane can hold up to six to 10 people. He says it is unknown how many people were on when the plane crashed. It is also unknown where the plane was coming from at this time.

Officials with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Police & Fire Departments, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, and Devola Volunteer Fire Department are among the agencies responding.

WTAP’s Alexa Griffey is on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Be sure to follow her and the WTAP Television Facebook pages for those updates.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.