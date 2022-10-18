A Parkersburg man is one of two dead in Tuesday morning plane crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) -

A Parkersburg man is one of two people that died in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the plane crashed around 7:15 AM at the Pioneer Buick GMC Dealership.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 45-year old Eric Seevers of Parkersburg and 49- year old Timothy. Gifford, OF Orient, Ohio were on the plane when it crashed.

The Highway Patrol says the 1974 Beech E90 King Air aircraft left John Glen International Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

The flight was headed to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, according to Bill Richardson who is the airport president.

The FAA and the NTSB are working with the Highway Patrol to figure out what happened.

“That’s where the FAA and NTSB comes into play to assist with that. What we’re going to look as is where they were coming from, where they were headed, if there were any issues with the aircraft prior to the crash. Any radio traffic that may have been heard. Also if there was anything with the maintenance log aircraft that may have… where it may have been serviced or anything like that prior to take off.”

Rod Taylor is the general manager of the Pioneer Buick GMC.

He said this is a tragic situation and was thinking of the victims’ families.

“We can fix the cars or total the cars and replace them. But two families are forever changed by this.”

Lieutenant Nathan Dennis said no one on the ground or in the building was injured.

We have been given video of the plane crashing, but have made the editorial decision to not show it.

We did receive a video from Marietta viewer, Keith of the the scene.

Keith did not want to give his full name or speak on camera, but did tell our Alexa Griffey at the scene that he heard a boom and came out to see what it was. That’s when he saw the fire and started recording.

Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies were at the scene assisting: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and provided their drone unit. Other officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Police & Fire Departments, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, and Devola Volunteer Fire Department were among the agencies responding.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

