Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of.

Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with.

Police Chief Matt Board ensures that the department has the proper training and has recently taken training courses to help add to what they already know.

“The safety of the schools, students and employees is paramount in this community. We have trained an exponential amount just in the last four months in regard to building upon the training we already had and this is something the police department in Parkersburg and surrounding areas take very very seriously,” Chief Board said.

Chief Board also added that he is thankful to those in the school communities that help the department do their job efficiently and effectively.

