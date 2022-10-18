Student Athlete of the Week: Zaiden Huck

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Zaiden Huck, a senior from Fort Frye High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a defensive captain for the Cadets, Zaiden has helped his team to the top of leaderboards in South East Ohio.

Zaiden has been a star kicker, long snapper and linebacker for the Cadets as they are entering the last week of their regular season.

He is a part of the student council and holds a 3.9 GPA.

Zaiden plans to attend college to study engineering after graduation and hopes to play football: he has received one college football offer already.

