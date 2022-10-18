Student Athlete of the Week: Zaiden Huck

SAW: ZAIDEN HUCK
SAW: ZAIDEN HUCK(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Zaiden Huck, a senior from Fort Frye High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a defensive captain for the Cadets, Zaiden has helped his team to the top of leaderboards in South East Ohio.

Zaiden has been a star kicker, long snapper and linebacker for the Cadets as they are entering the last week of their regular season.

He is a part of the student council and holds a 3.9 GPA.

Zaiden plans to attend college to study engineering after graduation and hopes to play football: he has received one college football offer already.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
Ronald “Ron” Lee Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Ronald “Ron” Lee
Michael Alan Cottrell Obit
Obituary: Cottrell, Michael Alan

Latest News

Marietta vs. Wilmington
Marietta College hosts Wilmington for Homecoming Game
Jackets vs. St. Marys
Williamstown hosts St. Marys in Volleyball Senior Night
WVU wins over Baylor 43-40
WVU takes down Baylor 43-40
SAW: Jacob Pantelidis
Student Athlete of the Week: Jacob Pantelidis