Student Athlete of the Week: Zaiden Huck
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Zaiden Huck, a senior from Fort Frye High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.
As a defensive captain for the Cadets, Zaiden has helped his team to the top of leaderboards in South East Ohio.
Zaiden has been a star kicker, long snapper and linebacker for the Cadets as they are entering the last week of their regular season.
He is a part of the student council and holds a 3.9 GPA.
Zaiden plans to attend college to study engineering after graduation and hopes to play football: he has received one college football offer already.
