Vienna woman sentenced for election fraud stemming from Vienna Municipal Election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County woman has been sentenced for election fraud that stemmed from the Vienna Municipal Election.

According to a new release from the Office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Kathryn Nestor of Vienna, on August 29, appeared before Wood County Magistrate Court and entered a plea of no contest to the misdemeanor charge of False Swearing in violation of West Virginia Election Code 393.

The charge stemmed from an incident where the defendant signed the names of others, without authority, upon a mayoral candidate’s nomination petition for the 2020 Vienna Municipal Election.

Persons seeking nomination to become a candidate through a nomination petition must obtain a certain number of signatures from registered voters in the political division for which they seek nomination to have their name placed on the ballot.

The certificates must be personally signed by registered voters in their handwriting. According to public records, Nestor signed the names of other persons in Wood County, without their permission, to a mayoral candidate’s nomination petition.

Nestor was sentenced to 10 days in jail, which the Magistrate suspended, six months of unsupervised probation, and a $50.00 fine.

According to Warner, it is a misdemeanor crime in West Virginia for a person to knowingly make a false statement or representation in any declaration required by the Election Code.

