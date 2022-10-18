Wheelhouse dedicated in Mountwood Park

Wheelhouse
Wheelhouse(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon a wheelhouse was dedicated in Mountwood park.

The wheelhouse stood outside in the elements for years until Mike Naylor donated funding in order to preserve the wheel.

The wheel is now placed in a shed, the wheel is still viewable to anyone that travels to the park.

When asked why Naylor thinks history is important to younger generations he emotionally said he believes it helps shape our future.

“I think it’s so younger people in years to come can appreciate the heritage and the culture they came from. Volcano as I mentioned outside produced some of the highest quality oil anywhere,” said Naylor.

Naylor and Mountwood park officials also mentioned the future plans of other relics that could be added to the park.

