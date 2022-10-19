Blennerhassett Island to have episode on “Ghost Hunters”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park is seeing more coverage come out for its potentially paranormal activity.

The island will be the focus of an episode of “Ghost Hunters.”

The show will be looking into the claims of supernatural experiences happening on the island.

Everything from sights of Native Americans -- including Delaware Nation chief, Nemacolin -- to findings of a little girl in the mansion often seen by children visiting the state park.

The state park’s superintendent, Craig Pyles says that this episode has the potential to bring in more tourism to the area.

Including with how paranormal tourism has worked for other areas in West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“Paranormal tourism is a growing field,” says Pyles. “We just have to look to the south of Parkersburg to Point Pleasant with the Moth Man and how much tourism that brings in there. Marietta with the meeting of two rivers has a lot of spiritual energy, they say. So, that brings people into Marietta, people coming into Parkersburg for paranormal experiences. And it’s just on a growing tourism market that the state and the Blennerhassett Island is tapping into.”

You can see the “Ghost Hunters” episode this Saturday at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel.

