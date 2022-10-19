Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed Tuesday morning during a fiery crash involving a school bus.

The Chief Deputy says Thomas Francis from Omar, West Virginia died in the crash that happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.

Chief Deputy Allen Mounts said bystanders tried to rescue Francis after his truck caught on fire, but they were unable to get to him.

Seven students and the bus driver were onboard the school bus when it collided with the service truck. The impact of the crash sent the school bus on its side and the truck burst into flames, officials say.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

All seven students inside the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Mounts said.

