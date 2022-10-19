Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed Tuesday morning during a fiery crash involving a school bus.

The Chief Deputy says Thomas Francis from Omar, West Virginia died in the crash that happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.

Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Chief Deputy Allen Mounts said bystanders tried to rescue Francis after his truck caught on fire, but they were unable to get to him.

Seven students and the bus driver were onboard the school bus when it collided with the service truck. The impact of the crash sent the school bus on its side and the truck burst into flames, officials say.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

All seven students inside the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Mounts said.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing the driver of the truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead in Tuesday morning plane crash in Marietta
Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.
Plane crash investigation is underway

Latest News

Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
Blennerhassett Island to be featured on an episode of "Ghost Hunters"
WTAP News @ 6 - Blennerhassett Island to be on an episode of "Ghost Hunters"
NTSB plane crash update
NTSB News Conference in Marietta
Blennerhassett Island to have episode on “Ghost Hunters”
Blennerhassett Island to have episode on “Ghost Hunters”
WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity
WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity