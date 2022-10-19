New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island announced that a new themed area will be coming to the amusement park in 2023 with new rides and rollercoaster enhancements.
According to Kings Island’s Communications Director Chad Showalter, the new area, known as “Adventure Port,” will feature two new family rides and enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Kings Island’s mine train family rollercoaster.
Additionally, the amusement park plans to make improvements to Hank’s Mexican Grill, which will be renamed to Enrique’s, and the the Bier Garten will be turned into a portside Mercado, Showalter said.
Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone where former rollercoasters Skylab (1986-1997) and the Flying Dutchman (1973-1990) once stood.
Currently, the park is open weekends for Halloween Haunt and Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.
MORE
- Halloween Haunt voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country
- Kings Island debuts two new passes
- Thousands attend Kings Island event for kids with life-threatening illnesses
- Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
- Apple’s newest iPhone dials 911 when people ride roller coasters at Kings Island: report
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.