NTSB holds press conference about fatal plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The NTSB held a press conference on Tuesday’s fatal plane crash.

The investigation into the plane crash is underway. In fact, this morning drones were in the area taking a map of the wreckage.

Officials said experts are looking into the weather, machinery, and more. There were no issues reported during the flight.

Officials said they are currently in the process of getting the aircraft’s maintenance records.

Despite rumors, officials clarify that there is no evidence that the aircraft was on fire.

Officials are encouraging anyone who witnessed the wreck to report what you saw by sending an email to witness@ntsb.gov.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.