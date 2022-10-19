NTSB holds press conference about fatal plane crash

Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.
Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The NTSB held a press conference on Tuesday’s fatal plane crash.

The investigation into the plane crash is underway. In fact, this morning drones were in the area taking a map of the wreckage.

Officials said experts are looking into the weather, machinery, and more. There were no issues reported during the flight.

Officials said they are currently in the process of getting the aircraft’s maintenance records.

Despite rumors, officials clarify that there is no evidence that the aircraft was on fire.

Officials are encouraging anyone who witnessed the wreck to report what you saw by sending an email to witness@ntsb.gov.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead in Tuesday morning plane crash in Marietta
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
WTAP to air NTSB update on plane crash
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son

Latest News

A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
WTAP to air NTSB update on plane crash
Following a fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio, the Dairy Queen location decided to offer free...
Marietta Dairy Queen offered free meals to first responders following plane crash
The Sisters Health Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday at WVUP.
Sisters Health Foundation celebrates 25 year anniversary
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story