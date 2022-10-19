Obituary: Bigley, Lester Warren

Lester Warren Bigley, 80, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Lester was born on October 2, 1942, in Marietta, OH, to William and Hattie Bigley. He was a tough, hardworking man and was employed for many years with Union #18 as a heavy equipment operator before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed old westerns, classic country music, visiting with his best friend, Clyde Huddleston, and above all else, spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his grandkids, and some of his happiest times were when he was drinking coffee and telling stories with his grandson, Levi Wears, or watching his granddaughter, Avery Bigley, play soccer.

Lester is survived by his wife of 42 years, Vickie; his five children: Dan Bigley (Gloria), David Bigley (Shauna), and Torri Wears (Chris) of Marietta, OH; Warren (Jaime) Bigley of Parkersburg, WV; and Kerri Swiger (Kirk) of Wellsburg, WV; along with several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and two granddaughters, Nikki Snyder and Jennifer Sanders.

The family wishes to thank the numerous facility staff, nurses, and hospice team members for their assistance, patience, and understanding during the last few weeks.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

