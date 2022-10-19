Obituary: Chipps, Christine “Chris” Kay

Christine “Chris” Kay Chipps Obit
Christine “Chris” Kay Chipps Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
Christine “Chris” Kay Chipps, 69, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2022. She was born March 3, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late George and Maxine Stout.

Chris was a long-time employee of Star Fire gas station. She enjoyed spontaneous road trips, kayaking, and spending time with her friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother George “Sonny” Stout, and sister Barbara “Billy” Johnson.

Chris is survived by her children, Misty Johnson, Cecil Chipps, Chrissy Smith (Randy), and Todd Chipps (Staci Adams); grandchildren, Jaimee Cunningham (Dan Lamp), Sierra Smith, Trevor McIntyre (Courtney), and Ayden Smith; great-grandchildren, Louden and Levi Cunningham, Tucker McIntyre, Jayden, Jordan, Jaelyn, Jaselyn, and Dani-Kay Lamp, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Chris’s name.

If you wish to make a donation, please use the link provided below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-chipps-memorial?qid=b110bab9d2eb58d4f75435c4973d72a6

