Obituary: Dailey, Janet Kay

Janet Kay Dailey, 73, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 27, 1948, in Parkersburg. A daughter of the late Bernard and Jean Yeater Byers.

Janet attended Belleville Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling, gardening, and, most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Thomas Dailey III; two sons, Thomas Dailey IV (Alissa), of Parkersburg, and Sean Dailey (Martha), of Parkersburg; one brother, Bernard Byers, Jr. (Clarissa “Tiny”), of Belleville; two sisters, Ann Welch, of Parkersburg, and Keiwana Byers, of Parkersburg; one granddaughter; five grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and three great-grandsons.

In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by one brother, one sister, and a grandson, William Shockey.

There will be no services at this time.

