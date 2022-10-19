Obituary: Ellison, Adaline “Addie” (Falls)

Adaline “Addie” (Falls) Ellison, 75, of Grantsville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2022, at her home.

She was born on July 31, 1947, in Roane County, WV, the daughter of the late William Luther Falls and Eliza Jane Deems Falls.

Addie is survived by one brother Delbert Falls, two sisters, Roxie (Falls) Keener and Gustie (Falls) Truman; two daughters, Robin & (Milton) Marple III, of Bunkerhill, WV, and Melissa Turner of Mineral Wells, WV; three grandchildren, Joe Swick, Nikki Bain, and Charles Bradley Messick; two great-grandchildren Sean Riley and Olivia Grace Cook.

She is also survived by a special caregiver, Angie McCumbers, several nieces and nephews who she claimed as her own children, Connie Toppings, Linda Peggs, Brenda Tuggle, Raymond Keener, David Keener, Dennis Keener, Jimmy Keener, and deceased Johnny Keener and Charlotte Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a niece and a nephew.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation., Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Tim Davis will officiate.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

