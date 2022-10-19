Obituary: Francis, Jason Allen

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Allen Francis, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly following some health issues. He was born December 10, 1975, in Parkersburg, the son of Frank Allen Francis of Parkersburg and the late Rosemary Jo Blankenship Francis.

Jason enjoyed fishing and music and had a great sense of humor. He was a free spirit, enjoyed traveling, and always being on the go.

In addition to his father, Jason is survived by his wife, Sherry Mays Francis, two brothers, James “Mike” Francis (Karen) of Jackson, MO, Frank Austin Francis (Michele) of Coolville, several nieces and nephews, several cousins and best friend, Earl Haussling.

In addition to his mother, Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Violet Francis and Herbert and Ruth Blankenship.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

