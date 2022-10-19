Obituary: Miller, Odus

Odus Miller, 95, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Westbury Medicare, Jackson, GA. He was born April 21, 1927, a son of the late Samuel and Alta Mace Miller.

He is survived by his son, Steven Miller of Georgia, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Ava Marie “Peggy” Crawford Miller, and his second wife, Frances Jean Kelley Yoak Miller, a son, Phillip Miller, and eight brothers.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The interment will be in Sand Ridge Cemetery.

