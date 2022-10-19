Obituary: Pekach, Jean R.

Jean R. Pekach, 92, of Reno, OH, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022.

She was born in Morgantown, WV, on August 5, 1930, a daughter of John and Helen Volpe Pompili. Jean had been employed in the Public School system with the clerical staff.

On March 10, 1951, she married Mike S. Pekach, who survives with their son David M. (Kathleen) Pekach of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, grandson Tanner Pekach, sister-in-law Opal Pompili and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Randolph Scott Pekach, parents, and several brothers and sisters.

At her request, she will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.