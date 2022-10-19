Obituary: Weaver, Robert A.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
Robert  A. Weaver, 59, of Vienna, WV, passed away on October 4, 2022.  He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 29, 1962, son of the late Andrew L. Weaver and Frances Eloise Fought Weaver.

Bob grew up in Marshall, Michigan, and then moved to Bluffton, Indiana, where he attended Purdue University. He then attended West Virginia University after his family moved to Vienna.  He was a long-time volunteer for Amedisys Hospice in Vienna.

He is survived by a sister, Susan Weaver of Parkersburg, two aunts, Marjorie Mayes of Newark and Marion “Cricket” Cowan of Mineral Wells, one uncle Lloyd Fought (Dorothy) of Newark, and several cousins.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Burial of cremains will be at the Fought Cemetery, Newark, Wirt County, WV, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1:30 PM.

The public is invited. Donations may be made to Fought Cemetery Fund, 4264 Newark Rd., Elizabeth, WV 26143.

