Sisters Health Foundation celebrates 25 year anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - the Sisters Health Foundation celebrated its 25 anniversary at WVUP on Tuesday. Several of wood county’s non-profits were there to help them celebrate.

The foundation serves 11 counties in the Mid-Ohio Valley including Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Athens, Meigs and Washington counties in Ohio.

It promotes and addresses healthy eating, active living, thriving neighborhoods and mental health and addiction.

