Wood County Schools hosts Renewal Levy informational meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Board of Education held an informational meeting Tuesday night regarding the Renewal Levy. The levy will be on the ballot in November. The informational session was held at the Wood County Technical Center.

According to Wood County Schools Superintendent Christie Willis, the levy has been in place since 1945, and it is renewed every five years. It is completely separate from the Wood County Schools Bond Issue that passed in May 2022.

The levy is additional funding that brings money into the county to support student learning and would generate $20.9 million annually for the school system over the next five years.

The money would go towards things like additional safety and security in schools, funding for organizations that provide services to area youth, such as the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, and better salaries and benefits for school workers, such as nurses and counselors, to help with employee retention.

Superintendent Willis said $2.5 million would be used to provide more safety and security in Wood County Schools. This includes the use of school resource officers, security cameras, and access control doors, among other safety equipment.

Simon Hargus owns a small, local physical therapy business called First Settlement Physical Therapy. Hargus is for the levy saying if we want to bring more people and more local businesses into the area, we have to have strong schools.

“I think even if you don’t have kids in school, the idea of having a strong school system has so much to do with having a vibrant economy and a vibrant community,” Hargus said. “It’s just a better place to live, and our economy is so much better if we have a strong school system.”

She said the levy money to pay for positions and services is not covered by the state aid formula; therefore, there will be no tax increase for voters.

