WTAP to air NTSB update on plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to give an update on the fatal plane crash in Marietta Wednesday morning.

The NTSB will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. near the crash site.

NTSB to hold media briefing today on the Oct. 18, crash of a Beech E-90 King Air, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, 1011 Pike Street, (near accident site) in Marietta, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/brWcEBtd0G — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 19, 2022

45-year-old Eric S. Seevers of Parkersburg and 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio, were on board when the plane crashed near the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street Tuesday morning.

