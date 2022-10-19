WTAP to air NTSB update on plane crash

A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to give an update on the fatal plane crash in Marietta Wednesday morning.

The NTSB will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. near the crash site.

WTAP will be airing that update on WTAP TV, WTAP.COM, and on our social media sites.

Click Here To Watch The NTSB News Conference

45-year-old Eric S. Seevers of Parkersburg and 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio, were on board when the plane crashed near the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street Tuesday morning.

