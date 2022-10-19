WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Extension and OSU Extension are looking to partner together to help with food insecurity in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

The two extension offices are coming together for a meal-packing campaign to provide food for people in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

With WVU Extension providing roughly 130 thousand meals and OSU Extension coming with 150 to 160 thousand meals.

Lily Wright, the AmeriCorps Vista at the WVU Center for Community Engagement says that the two groups want to bridge the divide between urban and rural areas.

And to help with the food insecurity issue that is affecting the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We are traveling to Parkersburg and we are meeting on the Williamstown-Marietta bridge to kind of honor this partnership and have a discussion about bridging the urban to rural divide. What the two schools can do to combat food insecurity here on out. And how we can support local organizations that combat food insecurity every single day,” says Wright.

The two sides will be meeting at the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge on Thursday at 10:30 in the morning for this collaboration.

And that the two groups will be honoring “local food heroes” in the community.

Including Old Man Rivers and The Gathering Place.

The West Virginia University Mountaineer and Brutus Buckeye will also be at the event.

