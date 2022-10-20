Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.

“It will be good for the city as a whole to take down these old houses and build new stuff... They can use it for the school because we’re using the hospital, but hospital’s kind of far, it would be really better to have something at least right up on the hill... they have stairs for it, so it’d be really helpful,” says Baker.

The new initiative plans on demolishing abandoned buildings all across West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection hopes this will improve the state’s appeal to people from the outside as well as improve the safety for those who live here. They hope this could even lead to economic growth from businesses who may have previously been turned off by the abandoned buildings. J.B. McCuskey, the State Auditor of West Virginia, who was instrumental in this effort, was very excited about what this could mean for the area.

“There’s a point at which any renovation project, every single person involved, their chin comes up just a little higher, and that day is almost always demo day, right? When you walk into a place and you clean it up and you take it down to the studs and you’re getting ready to rebuild it, that is the day that everyone sees hope. And, for me, this initiative is that day for the entire state,” says McCuskey.

While McCuskey could not give an exact number for the demolitions planned, the end goal is to tear down every dilapidated building in the state.

