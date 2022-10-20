Arts and entertainment events happening October 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday October 20th

WesBanco Art Display 9:00 am - 3:00 pm @ WesBanco

Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00 am - 11:00 am @ Emerson Avenue Library

Oil Painting in the Attic 10:00 am - 12:00 pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Pumpkin Painting - grades 4-8 3:30 pm @ Williamstown Public Library

Intro to American Sign Language 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm @ WVU-P

An evening with Diane Tarantini 6:30 pm @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

William and Betsey Mills Family Legacy 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm @ The Castle

Friday October 21st

WesBanco Art Display 9:00 am - 4:00 pm @WesBanco

Preschool Story Time 10:00 am - 11:00 am @ Emerson Avenue Library

Noontime Yoga Free at 12:00 pm @ Emerson Avenue Library

Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Adopt a Hole at Woodridge Golf Club! 5:00 - 7:00 pm @ Woodridge

Monster Mash! 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm @ Point Park Marketplace

Haunted Tours at 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Music with Johnny Staats 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Butcher Bend Autumn Fest 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Ghost Tours at The Castle 7:00 pm - 8:45 pm @ The Castle

The Glorius Sons 9:00 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday October 22nd

Wood Carvers Demonstration @ New Matamoras Historical Society Museum

Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 am - 10:45 am

Intro Workshop at Aerial Yoga 10:00 am - 11:30 am @ Amputee Center

Kids Shop and Create- ages 3 and up 10- 5:00 pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Breastfeeding, Birth, & Parenting Social 10 am - 12 pm @ Emerson Ave Library

“Thriller” practice 11:00 am - 1:00 pm @ The Galley

Fab Fall Floral Fest at The Galley 11:00 am - 1:00 pm @ The Galley

Fall Festival at Barlow Fairgrounds 11:00 am - 4:00 pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds

Fall Wreath Making 11:00 am - 12:30 pm @ BB2C Makerspace

UFO Presentation with Chris Parsons 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm @ South Pkb Library

The Met: Live in HD: Cherubini’s MEDEA 12:55 pm @ Athena Cinema

True Crime Book Club 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm @ Emerson Avenue Library

Tiny Tales of Terror! Ages 13-up 2:00 pm @ Emerson Avenue Library

Carved/Decorated Pumpkin Contest 3:00 pm @ Grand Central Mall

Dark Arts @ BB2C Makerspace

Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Ghost Tours at the The Castle 7:00 pm - 8:45 pm @ The Castle

Annual Halloween Party 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm @ Skate Country

John Michael Montgomery 8:00 pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Kate Boytek performing 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm @ The Lost Anchor

Sunday October 23rd

Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00 am - 7:00 pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Trunk or Treat- 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm @ McDonald’s on Division Street Parkersburg

