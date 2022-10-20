Arts and entertainment events happening October 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

WTAP Daybreak- Artsbridge
By Andrew Noll
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday October 20th

  • WesBanco Art Display 9:00 am - 3:00 pm @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00 am - 11:00 am @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Oil Painting in the Attic 10:00 am - 12:00 pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Pumpkin Painting - grades 4-8 3:30 pm @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Intro to American Sign Language 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm @ WVU-P
  • An evening with Diane Tarantini 6:30 pm @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • William and Betsey Mills Family Legacy 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm @ The Castle

Friday October 21st

  • WesBanco Art Display 9:00 am - 4:00 pm @WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time 10:00 am - 11:00 am @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Noontime Yoga Free at 12:00 pm @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Adopt a Hole at Woodridge Golf Club! 5:00 - 7:00 pm @ Woodridge
  • Monster Mash! 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm @ Point Park Marketplace
  • Haunted Tours at 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Music with Johnny Staats 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Fest 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Ghost Tours at The Castle 7:00 pm - 8:45 pm @ The Castle
  • The Glorius Sons 9:00 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday October 22nd

  • Wood Carvers Demonstration @ New Matamoras Historical Society Museum
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 am - 10:45 am
  • Intro Workshop at Aerial Yoga 10:00 am - 11:30 am @ Amputee Center
  • Kids Shop and Create- ages 3 and up 10- 5:00 pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Breastfeeding, Birth, & Parenting Social 10 am - 12 pm @ Emerson Ave Library
  • “Thriller” practice 11:00 am - 1:00 pm @ The Galley
  • Fab Fall Floral Fest at The Galley 11:00 am - 1:00 pm @ The Galley
  • Fall Festival at Barlow Fairgrounds 11:00 am - 4:00 pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
  • Fall Wreath Making 11:00 am - 12:30 pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • UFO Presentation with Chris Parsons 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm @ South Pkb Library
  • The Met: Live in HD: Cherubini’s MEDEA 12:55 pm @ Athena Cinema
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Tiny Tales of Terror! Ages 13-up 2:00 pm @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Carved/Decorated Pumpkin Contest 3:00 pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Dark Arts @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Ghost Tours at the The Castle 7:00 pm - 8:45 pm @ The Castle
  • Annual Halloween Party 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm @ Skate Country
  • John Michael Montgomery 8:00 pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Kate Boytek performing 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm @ The Lost Anchor

Sunday October 23rd

  • Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00 am - 7:00 pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Trunk or Treat- 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm @ McDonald’s on Division Street Parkersburg

