Band of the Week: Fort Frye High School Marching Band

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marching Cadets have 16 members in the band this year.

New director Michael Border says that the size of the band is not holding them back.

Border said, “They’ve been great. They always have a great attitude, even when they have rough days. They have been accepting of me as the new director and always working to make me better, just like they want to be better. They’ve been wonderful.”

Seniors Elisha Dyar and Keira Knox say the band is still able to play great music.

Dyar said, “I think we sound pretty good this year, although we are small. We only have five winds.”

Knox said, “In the past we haven’t had enough to actually have pit and percussion; like xylophones and stuff like that. A battery is the snare drum, bass drum, that stuff. This year we do (have both); they kinda go back and forth. They are doing a lot better this year than they have in years past.”

Levi McConnell says this year’s band is already successful.

McConnell said, “This season has been better than a lot of the ones in the past. We’ve been getting better scores, everyone seems generally happier, and just having a better time.”

Kaitlyn Schaad and Elisha Dyar say the new director is already making an impact.

Schaad said, “Overall I would say that we’re heading in the right direction with the new band director. I hope that the bands in future years have the same experience.”

Dyar said, “It’s given us a new perspective on the band. He’s a great band director in my opinion.”

