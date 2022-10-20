Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation

Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice system
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTE, OHIO (WTAP) -

Salvage crews cleaned up the scene of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Marietta.

The plane’s wreckage will be taken Clayton, Delaware, according to lead investigator Aaron McCarter.

McCarter says the salvage company specializes in aircraft recovery and has hangers investigators can continue to work in controlled environment.

McCarter, who is with the National Transportation Safety Board, says the NTSB and the FAA are continuing to investigate the crash. Thursday morning the wreckage was turned over so crews could get a closer look at the flight control.

Crews will be looking at the engine, propellers, if the flight control was fully functional and the electrical system, according to McCarter. He also said he will be paying close attention to the de-ice system of the plane. McCarter said the weather Tuesday morning could have been conducive to creating ice.

McCarter also mentioned that the EPA will be coming to the scene in the next few days to look at any impact to the surrounding area.

