Gov. Justice criticizes Rep. Mooney’s endorsement of Amendment 2

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice commented on two members of West Virginia’s congress after their endorsement of Amendment 2.

He criticized Congressman Alex Mooney and Congresswoman Carol Miller after they released a joint statement on Amendment 2 earlier this week.

The statement, in part, says “Passing Amendment 2 will help create jobs, keep our neighbors employed, and bring people to be Mountain State.”

Gov. Justice criticized Congressman Mooney, saying he has met him one time in six years, asking if the Congressman knows if West Virginia exists.

From the standpoint of Congressman Mooney, I honestly don’t know and I’m not throwing any rocks at Congressman Mooney, but I’ve been here for six years, but I’ve seen Congressman Mooney one time, one time in six years. Really and truly, does Congressman Mooney even know West Virginia exists?

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Mooney is a former Maryland official who moved to West Virginia and ran for Congress in 2014.

Mooney is seeking his fifth term in office in the November election in District 2. Due to population loss, West Virginia lost one of its congressional districts, dropping from three to two.

Most of north-central West Virginia is in District 2. Click here for a map of West Virginia’s districts.

Mooney will be going against Barry Wendell (D-WV) for Congressional District 2 in the General Election.

