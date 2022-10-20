The mall will host pumpkin art contest this Saturday

By Laura Bowen and Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Looking to get in the Halloween spirit? Well you might want to check out the pumpkin contest at the mall.

Pumpkins are an iconic staple of autumn and judges are looking to see who makes the best pumpkin art.

You can either carve a real pumpkin or decorate a styrofoam one and drop them off at the mall.

The contest is open to any age and there will be prizes for each age category.

Event Organizer Kiki Angelos said, “We have three great judges and they’re excited to judge. And it’s a great…something to welcome the season - the Halloween season.”

Make sure you drop your pumpkins off by this Saturday. Drop off real carved pumpkins at the mall’s food court anytime from noon to 2 PM. Drop off styrofoam pumpkins at The Watering Can Art Studio by 2:30 PM.

Judges will look at your pumpkins at 3 PM on Saturday. The public can put in votes for the people’s choice award too.

