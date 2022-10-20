Marietta volleyball team defeats Fairfield Union to claim Section Title

By Evan Lasek
Oct. 20, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers volleyball team hosted Fairfield Union in their section championship game.

It was a battle all the way through with Marietta taking the first set before the Falcons took a close second set.

The third set was another down to the wire game which went in Marietta’s favor before the Tigers took complete control in the fourth set, winning the match 3-1.

This is the Tigers second consecutive volleyball section title and they now sit at 21-2 on the season as they enter district play.

