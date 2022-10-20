Obituary: Archer, Lucille A. “Boots”

Lucille A. “Boots” Archer, age 89, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born November 9, 1932, in Noble County, OH, a daughter of the late Roman and Edna Sorg Crum.

She was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caldwell. She enjoyed bowling and playing Bingo at McDonalds. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Archer whom she married June 23, 1951, and who passed away July 18, 1981; 2 daughters, Corliss and Dorina Archer; 3 sisters Mary Rose Saling, and Louella Macenko, and Marjorie Saling.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Erin (Jay) Marshall of Marietta and their children Lance Marshall, Lyndsey Marshall, Logan Marshall, and Lily Marshall; 3 sons Lee (Diana) Archer of Portsmouth, OH, and their son Sean (Kacie) Archer, great-grandchildren Krew Archer and Kyndall Archer, Randy (Cindy) Archer of Delaware, OH and their children Jeremy (Angela) Archer and Cody Archer and Mike Archer of Marengo, OH and his daughter Courtney Archer. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Father Dale Tornes officiating. Burial will follow in the East Union Cemetery in East Union, OH. Please join us in remembering Lucille by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.