Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II.  He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3, and the Ben Bey Grotto.

Raymond is survived by his daughter-in-law Frances Linger Smith, grandsons Jarrett Smith (Brittany) of Charleston, and Joshua Smith of Fairmont, great-granddaughter Natalie Marrone, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Mae Rhodes Smith in 2004, son Larry Raymond Smith in 2019; three brothers, Guy, Joe, and Harold Smith and three sisters, Dorothy Eschbacher, Elsie Buck, and Edwina Blair.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Evergreen South Cemetery with Pastor Dave Carpenter officiating.

Full military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #15.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

