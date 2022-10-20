Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

WTAP News @ 6
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash.

WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years.

DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging to others. He was the type of man who would check in on you when you were down.

DeRubeis met Seevers through the music business and they quickly became friends. Seevers was in a band called Liecus, in which he played the guitar, produced, wrote songs, and more. His band not only made it to the radio but toured across the U.S. too.

Plus Seevers was a pilot and a golfer.

“I don’t know how he squeezed all the things into his life that he did between family and flying and music…he understood finance so well. He was really a well-rounded person,” DeRubeis said.

One of Seevers’ young aircraft students described him as ‘an amazing flight instructor, mentor, friend, and aviator,’ adding that one day he hopes to be like him.

DeRubeis plans on setting up a rock and roll celebration in Seevers’ memory.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead in Tuesday morning plane crash in Marietta
Parkersburg Police handles threats on local schools
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

Latest News

Blennerhassett Island to be featured on an episode of "Ghost Hunters"
WTAP News @ 6 - Blennerhassett Island to be on an episode of "Ghost Hunters"
NTSB plane crash update
NTSB News Conference in Marietta
Blennerhassett Island to have episode on “Ghost Hunters”
Blennerhassett Island to have episode on “Ghost Hunters”
WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity
WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity