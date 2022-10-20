Ripley Chocolate Festival returns Saturday, October 29

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ripley’s Fall WV Chocolate Festival is making its return during the last weekend of October, according to a news release from Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Mike Ruben. The event is to take place Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse.

It is comprised of a dozen chocolate-related vendors, two food trucks, live music, and children’s activities.

Participating vendors are Sweet Dreams, Treats & Treasures, Cakes Corner, Devine Desserts, Little Treats, Bake My Day, Gravely’s Creative Haven, Homemade Market, Royalty All-Stars, Pat Shiftlet, and Mitzi Hunter.

That Donut Place and Mad Sandwiches are the food trucks located on site.

The Jackson County Children’s Chorus will be performing at 10:30 a.m. Artist Mark McComas is drawing free caricatures from Noon until 2:00 p.m.

In the event of bad weather, Ripley Middle School is the alternative site.

Related events in Ripley that day include a Halloween Party from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson County Public Library.

The City of Ripley is hosting a Monster Bash costume block party for elementary school-ages. It is along North Court Street (between Calvary United Methodist Church and United Bank) from 6-7:30 p.m. with a DJ and games.

I Scream Sundae, which is located on West Main Street, is hosting Rocky Horror Picture Show Karaoke from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Mike Ruben at 304-514-2609 or email at Director@VisitRipleyWV.com

