Train passengers visit for Hinton’s Railroad Days

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hinton’s Railroad Days festivities are officially underway. One train in particular is one of the highlights of the event. It’s pretty cool to see the Autumn Colors Express roll into town and unload passengers. Some who’ve traveled from the western edge of West Virginia to Hinton.

“It was wonderful. I enjoyed it so much, got to see all the scenery out the windows. The fall foliage is just beautiful. You’ve got a lot of yellows and oranges and a few reds and it’s just very lovely,” said Pam White, a passenger from Hedgesville, W.Va.

“I would recommend it, first time we’ve ever done it. My aunt and uncle have done it a lot, it’s just amazing. It’s just amazing, the ride, the different foliage, the different views of the river and things like that so it was really nice,” said Samantha James, visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both White and James are first time riders but say they’re already planning to return next year if given the opportunity. Mayor Jack Scott says the city is just as enthusiastic as these visitors. Adding many more will ride the rails to get here for the next few days.

“You know this is something we all counted on doing every fall. Churches and organizations depended on it for yearly income. So it’s very very much needed and it’s been very well received. We’ve got over a hundred vendors. Everyone hung in there with us,” said Scott.

If you haven’t gotten the chance to visit for Hinton’s Railroad Days you can still do so Friday through Sunday. The event is happening from 9 am to 4 pm all three days.

