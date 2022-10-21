100 Women Who Care in the MOV holds first quarterly meeting of new year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 100 Women Who Care in the MOV held its first quarterly meeting.

The organization came together at the Adelphia, being joined by dozens of women.

The non-profits nominated from the last meeting were the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, River City Farmers Market, and Compassionate Animal Resources for the Elderly, also known as C.A.R.E.

Each group shared their pitch for the initial grand total prize of over $4,200.

After tallying votes, the group chose River City Farmers Market to receive the grand prize. The other two non-profits earned $1,000 each from people’s bank -- one of the sponsors of 100 Women Who Care.

The nominees for the next meeting -- being held on January 19th -- will be the Special Olympics of Washington County, “The Right Path” for Washington County, and “Feed My Sheep” Ohio.

