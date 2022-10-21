100 Women Who Care in the MOV holds first quarterly meeting of new year

100 Women Who Care in the MOV holds first quarterly meeting of new year
100 Women Who Care in the MOV holds first quarterly meeting of new year(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 100 Women Who Care in the MOV held its first quarterly meeting.

The organization came together at the Adelphia, being joined by dozens of women.

The non-profits nominated from the last meeting were the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, River City Farmers Market, and Compassionate Animal Resources for the Elderly, also known as C.A.R.E.

Each group shared their pitch for the initial grand total prize of over $4,200.

After tallying votes, the group chose River City Farmers Market to receive the grand prize. The other two non-profits earned $1,000 each from people’s bank -- one of the sponsors of 100 Women Who Care.

The nominees for the next meeting -- being held on January 19th -- will be the Special Olympics of Washington County, “The Right Path” for Washington County, and “Feed My Sheep” Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.
Plane crash investigation is underway

Latest News

WTAP clarifies language you may see on your ballot.
Clarifying language you may see on your ballot
Da Vinci’s to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants”
Da Vinci’s to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants”
WVU and OSU Extension offices meet for collab on food insecurity issue
WVU and OSU Extension offices meet for collab on food insecurity issue
A pumpkin art contest will be hosted at the mall this weekend.
The mall will host pumpkin art contest this Saturday