Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates

FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.(Piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother.

Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500.

Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500.

Officials didn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice...
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.
Plane crash investigation is underway

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment