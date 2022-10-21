Local high school students learn more about opportunities in manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific opened its door to help shed light on the field of manufacturing
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) -

Some local high school students got the opportunity to spend the day at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Marietta.

The company opened its doors so the students could see what manufacturing is all about.

24 students from different high schools got to participate in different exercises, tour the plant, and see all the elements of the manufacturing floor. They even got to see metal being turned into machinery.

After lunch different leaders spoke to the students about career development.

Andrew Miller, a manager at Thermo Fisher, said they want to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier place to live.

Miller said that events like this help students understand what they do and the impact it can have on the world.

“Just wanted to make sure they understand the impact they can have and the opportunities they can have just in a manufacturing plant... Because they are the future.”

Building Bridges to Careers helped to coordinate today’s event.

