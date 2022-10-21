Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location.

You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building.

The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors, can get connected to resources. That ranges from clothing to mental health services, housing, and more.

People can also simply drop by for a meal, to shower, to take care of laundry, among other basic life maintenance activities.

Robin Bozian, who helps with the drop-in center, said, “Just in the past week, we’ve been able to get a couple people into treatment - in substance use treatment - people that we’ve worked with over a period of time…so we do that. We’ve helped people get employment, get them ready for employment if they need clothes or need boots or something like that…,”

Drop-in center staff tell us they’ve also helped people get social security cards, state ID’s, and other things that can create a barrier to employment when lost during homelessness.

The center is open from mid-October to mid-April from noon to 4 pm Monday through Saturday.

