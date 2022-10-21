Obituary: Gianguzzo, Sybil Sharon Swisher

Sybil Sharon Swisher Gianguzzo, 81, of Arcadia, Florida, left this world peacefully on October 17th, 2022, while supported by a loving family. From humble beginnings, Sybil was born on September 7th, 1941, to Leonard Earl Swisher and Edith Elma (Richards) Swisher in Calhoun, West Virginia.

Sybil’s rich family history, on both sides, reveals some of the earliest settlers of the Monongahela Valley Region. Sybil married Sam Gianguzzo of Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965, going on to have two children, Marci Celeste Wise and Joseph Phillip Gianguzzo. She was a loving and devoted mother who truly enjoyed her children and, later, grandchildren. With selfless love and abundant humor, she made it her mission to provide a foundation of encouragement for all those in her life.

A great beauty, she self-funded her schooling with modeling work, going on to become an accomplished businesswoman. She worked from the age of 15 as a bookkeeper and office manager for a series of accounting firms and harvesting companies and also ran her own business, State Bookkeeping, for over 50 years. She enjoyed mentoring others in business and sharing the knowledge and expertise she had accumulated.

Never a materialistic person, she found happiness in the simple pleasures of a good meal, country music (George Jones was her favorite), crime shows such as CSI, and catching up with her family. We will miss her smile, support, and sense of humor greatly.

Sybil was predeceased by her parents, Leonard Earl and Edith Elma Swisher, her husband, Sam Gianguzzo, and her two sisters, Winona Marie Seaman and Barbara Annette Macecevic.

She is survived by her daughter, Marci Wise (Sheldon Wise), her son, Joseph Gianguzzo (Brian Lipton), and her grandchildren, Brandon Wise Masters and Maxwell Alexander Wise.

At Sybil’s request, there will be no formal funeral ceremony held.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Mountaineer FoodBank to help alleviate hunger in the Appalachian Mountain region. <https://www.mountaineerfoodbank.org/agency-info>

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.